Chris Bulman Inc Acquires Shares of 2,211 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,310,000 after acquiring an additional 902,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $78,567,000.

IJR opened at $110.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.36 and its 200-day moving average is $108.97. The company has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

