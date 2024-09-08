Chris Bulman Inc Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $496.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

