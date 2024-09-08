Chris Bulman Inc Buys Shares of 2,874 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,746 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 291,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,834 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,699.8% during the second quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 200,493 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000.

JEPI stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $58.85.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

