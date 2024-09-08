Chris Bulman Inc Invests $2.15 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May comprises 1.5% of Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAY opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.