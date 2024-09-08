Chris Bulman Inc Invests $246,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $902.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $895.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $827.99. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.94 billion, a PE ratio of 132.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $882.47, for a total transaction of $13,256,464.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,778,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,286,847,046.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 737,410 shares of company stock worth $669,719,100 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

