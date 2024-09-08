Chris Bulman Inc Invests $388,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Chris Bulman Inc owned about 0.40% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,602,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 1,068.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 539,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after buying an additional 493,357 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS:UFEB opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

