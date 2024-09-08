Chris Bulman Inc Invests $837,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Chris Bulman Inc owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAPR. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% during the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 242,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,323.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 86,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 80,261 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $738,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 39.0% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 44,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $1,103,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS:PAPR opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

