Chris Bulman Inc Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July makes up approximately 0.8% of Chris Bulman Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Chris Bulman Inc owned approximately 0.89% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.7% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 70,655.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 169,574 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 230.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at $2,404,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

