Chris Bulman Inc Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Chris Bulman Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,377,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 409,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 93,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $896,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

