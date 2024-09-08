Chris Bulman Inc Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Chris Bulman Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 156.3% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $738.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

