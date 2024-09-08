Chris Bulman Inc Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 128,861 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $39.32.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

