Chris Bulman Inc Takes $4.72 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Chris Bulman Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,852 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,470,000 after purchasing an additional 722,159 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,575,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,839,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $167.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $172.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

