Chris Bulman Inc Takes $464,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Chris Bulman Inc owned about 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 7.5% during the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 77.8% during the second quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 420,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 246,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BAPR opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

