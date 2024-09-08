Chris Bulman Inc Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:DD opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 96.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.76. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.