Chubb (NYSE:CB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $349.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $274.70.

Chubb stock opened at $287.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a 52-week low of $202.55 and a 52-week high of $293.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total value of $1,894,308.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,101 shares in the company, valued at $24,142,033.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.06, for a total value of $1,894,308.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,101 shares in the company, valued at $24,142,033.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,981 shares of company stock worth $9,504,054 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,463,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 162,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $106,975,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

