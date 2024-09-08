Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,790 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 2.01% of Chuy’s worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 29.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 217,838 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 10.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 948,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,978,000 after buying an additional 91,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chuy’s by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 55,465 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 19.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 51,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,076 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHUY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

