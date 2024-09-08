Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Earns Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ciena from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James lowered Ciena from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.15.

Ciena stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

