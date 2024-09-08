Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,348 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. Raymond James initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,990,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.