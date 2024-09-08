Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIVB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie A. Mattlin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,095.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 605,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

