Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 511 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,938,647,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after buying an additional 1,449,730 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,482 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8 %

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,791,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,356,279. The stock has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a PE ratio of 95.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $103.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

