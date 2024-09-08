Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.21. 1,852,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,493. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average is $95.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

