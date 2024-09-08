Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.78 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $77.91. The company had a trading volume of 240,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,205. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average is $78.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $82.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.