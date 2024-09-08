Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,615 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,478,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,263,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,728,000 after purchasing an additional 173,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,567. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.