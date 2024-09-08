Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,704 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 123,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $64.12. 824,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,485. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

