CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,886 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.20% of CNB Financial worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Petiole USA ltd grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 168,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 100,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CNB Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CNB Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,052,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in CNB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.69. CNB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $89.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. Equities analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

