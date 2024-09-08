Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $20.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.82. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $20.59.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

