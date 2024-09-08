Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

CMCSA stock opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $155.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after buying an additional 7,929,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,500,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $827,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,671 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

