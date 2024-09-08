Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Community Investors Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Community Investors Bancorp stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Community Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

