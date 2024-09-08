Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Community Investors Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Community Investors Bancorp stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Community Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.
