Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.70

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.70 and traded as high as $20.11. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 25,382 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CWBC. StockNews.com cut Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CWBC

Community West Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $374.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.42. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Luis sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $31,960.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $534,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.