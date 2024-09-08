Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.53. 786,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 469% from the average session volume of 138,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

