Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.53. 786,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 469% from the average session volume of 138,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
View Our Latest Research Report on MGDDY
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 0.9 %
About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.