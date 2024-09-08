Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.83

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.83 and traded as high as C$12.06. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$11.67, with a volume of 86,599 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ventum Financial raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.89.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of C$955.19 million, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.14 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3044933 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total value of C$63,500.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total value of C$63,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$66,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 36,200 shares of company stock worth $463,130 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

