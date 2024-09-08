ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.3 %

COP stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $102.27 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.