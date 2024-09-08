ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Raised by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,021,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,229,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,849. The company has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average of $117.00.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.