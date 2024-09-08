Contrasting Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) & LandBridge (NYSE:LB)

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) and LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marine Petroleum Trust and LandBridge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Petroleum Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A LandBridge 0 2 6 0 2.75

LandBridge has a consensus target price of $33.71, indicating a potential downside of 2.95%. Given LandBridge’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LandBridge is more favorable than Marine Petroleum Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Petroleum Trust 70.95% 83.39% 83.39% LandBridge N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Marine Petroleum Trust and LandBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.8% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of LandBridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marine Petroleum Trust and LandBridge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Petroleum Trust $1.07 million 7.35 $1.38 million $0.40 9.88 LandBridge $100.26 million 25.35 N/A N/A N/A

Marine Petroleum Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LandBridge.

Dividends

Marine Petroleum Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. LandBridge pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Marine Petroleum Trust pays out 95.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

LandBridge beats Marine Petroleum Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About LandBridge

(Get Free Report)

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.