Contrasting TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) and TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Intellinetics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Intellinetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intellinetics and TomTom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellinetics 0 0 0 0 N/A TomTom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Intellinetics and TomTom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellinetics 4.09% 7.71% 3.42% TomTom N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intellinetics and TomTom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellinetics $17.59 million 2.34 $20,000.00 $0.06 166.67 TomTom N/A N/A N/A $0.06 47.84

Intellinetics has higher revenue and earnings than TomTom. TomTom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellinetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intellinetics beats TomTom on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails. The company's flagship software suite includes IntelliCloud platform that comprises image processing modules, accounts payable lifecycle automation, records management, workflow, and extended components; and YellowFolder, a specialized content management software solution for the K-12 education market. It also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services; ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and digital scanning, microfilm and microfiche, box storage, scanning equipment, and software and repair services, as well as long-term paper and microfilm storage, and retrieval option services. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services. Intellinetics, Inc. sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. It serves business and State, county, and municipal governments, as well as healthcare, K-12 education, public safety, other public sector, risk management, financial services, and others. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments. The Consumer segment generates revenue from the sale of portable navigation devices and mobile applications. The company was founded by Pieter Andreas Geelen, Harold Goddijn, Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux, and Peter-Frans Pauwels in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

