Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Copa in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Copa alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPA

Copa Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average is $96.79. Copa has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Copa will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Copa by 34,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Copa by 69,000.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.