Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $79.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

