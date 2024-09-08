Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $371,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $281.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.65 and a 200-day moving average of $268.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.