Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.3 %

ZBH opened at $104.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

