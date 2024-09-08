Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 547 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,722 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 2.2% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after buying an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after buying an additional 373,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after buying an additional 343,527 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.95.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.08. The stock has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.