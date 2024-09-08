Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 867 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Flex by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flex by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Flex by 10.2% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Flex by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 18,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 11,056 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $356,003.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 399,773 shares of company stock valued at $12,864,541 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $29.05 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

