Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.62.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

CRBG stock opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corebridge Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

