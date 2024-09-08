Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $17,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the first quarter worth about $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,279,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $302.97 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

