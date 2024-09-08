Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Bought by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC increased its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CPAY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $302.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $220.39 and a one year high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

