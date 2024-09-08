Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.47 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $3.75 or 0.00006902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $107.44 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00041931 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00013458 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.