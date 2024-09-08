Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Piper Sandler

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BASE. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Couchbase from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Get Couchbase alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BASE

Couchbase Stock Down 1.6 %

BASE stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $797.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $65,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,351.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $65,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,351.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $131,217.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 405,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,822,271.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,987 shares of company stock valued at $668,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.