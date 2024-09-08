Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $25.00 at DA Davidson

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Couchbase from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.93.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $797.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at $15,536,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $179,149.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at $15,536,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Epstein sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $146,267.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,987 shares of company stock worth $668,568 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 33.7% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, EVR Research LP raised its holdings in Couchbase by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

