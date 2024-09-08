Counterweight Ventures LLC Acquires 1,059 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after buying an additional 393,079 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $809,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $137.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.08 and its 200 day moving average is $140.61. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

