Counterweight Ventures LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up 1.8% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Counterweight Ventures LLC owned 0.18% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,848.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.