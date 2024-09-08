Counterweight Ventures LLC Has $642,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Counterweight Ventures LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

